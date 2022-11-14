LUNCHEON FOR MULTI PURPOSE SERVICE RESIDENTS

The staff at the Trundle Multi Purpose Service (MPS) held a wonderful luncheon for their residents on Thursday 27th October. Everything was pink, from the residents to the food. This was all in honour of the Trundle Pink Ribbon Night, where the community came together to raise funds for the Cancer Council. This event was held on Saturday 29th October. The meal provided was corned beef with pink sauce and veg, followed by pink mousse for dessert. A lovely toast was also made after the meal. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Pink Ribbon Night Facebook Page.