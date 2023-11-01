LUMINESCENCE CHAMBER SINGERS TO PERFORM AT THE CONDOBOLIN COMMUNITY CENTRE

Vocal Ensemble Luminescence will perform ‘Drawing Breath’ in Condobolin as Music in the Regions returns to the Central West.

The performance will take place on Saturday, 4 November from 4pm at the Condobolin Community Centre. This event is being held in partnership with Lachlan Arts Council.

Asix-piece ensemble, Luminescence champions the unbound expressive potential of people’s original instrument – the human voice.

In Drawing Breath Luminescence Chamber Singers explore first breaths, last breaths, and music as diverse as the vast compass of human life and feeling in between: from Machaut and Gesualdo, to Pink Floyd, and newly commissioned works by Australian composers Brenda Gifford, Connor D’Netto, and Dan Walker.

Since 2015, Luminescence has performed extensively in Canberra and the surrounding regions, presenting an annual concert program as well as appearing for a range of festivals, collaborations, and special events.

Performance highlights have included appearances at the Sydney Opera House (2023), the National Museum of Australia (2022), and the National Gallery of Australia (2023), as well as appearances for the Enlighten Festival (2018), Four Winds Festival (Bermagui, 2019; 2020; 2022), and the Bowral Autumn Music Festival (2023). Since 2017, Luminescence has appeared annually at the Canberra International Music Festival, working closely with long-time collaborator and mentor Roland Peelman, and performing in more than 20 festival programs alongside many of Australia’s finest musicians.

Recent accolades have included a 2022 Canberra Critic’s Circle Award for Ave Regina: God Be With The Mother, a 2022 CAPO Award, and a 2022 ABC Classic FM Commission. In May, Luminescence premiered Pictures at an ExHERbition – a collaboration with composer/pianist Sally Whitwell and the National Gallery of Australia. Recently released recordings of new music by Whitwell, sung by Luminescence, are now included in a number of NGA audio-guides.

“I’m very excited to present Music in the Regions’ first vocal tour. This program includes music from the 12th to the 21st centuries and will be a magical experience for audiences in the Central West and Orana,” Music in the Regions General Manager and Producer, Ian Whitney said.

Veronica Milroy of Luminescence said: “Luminescence are thrilled to be bringing the sounds of our original instrument – the voice – to regional NSW, and to be partnering for the first time with Music in the Regions. This will be a particularly exciting tour for me, finally being able to perform in my home region with the ensemble. Through ensemble singing, we give voice to human experiences of all kinds; from the grandest concert halls to the smallest community centres.” Music in the Regions (MitR) is an independent touring organisation established in 2022 to connect classical musicians with regional audiences and facilitate transformative musical experiences across NSW.

For more information and to book tickets please visit www.musicintheregions.com

Tickets are FREE for under 18s. Pre-booking is recommended to reserve your space.