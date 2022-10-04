LUKE AND JARROD TAKE THE TROPHY

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 17th September, we played a two person Ambrose for the Railway Hotel trophies. Thanks Kim for your support. Winners of the day were Luke Dickson and Jarrod May with 67 nett on a countback from Zac Yeomans and Todd Ridley 67.

Ball comp winners J Coupland and P Sinderberry 68 1/2, A Rodgers and S Taylor 68 3/4.

NTPs all grades R. Hill, no. 9 L Dickson and N Coe, no. 11 J Taylor and N Coe, no. 17 G Taylor.

Sunday 18th we played a mixed event called Bumblers Revenge, thanks Brett and Wendy for your support. Winners of the day were the winning combination of Steve and Simone Beattie, runners up were Anthony Rodgers and Jan Pawsey, Ntp all grades was Judy Dodgson.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.