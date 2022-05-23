LUCKY WINNER TAKES HOME THERMOMIX

On Friday 6th May, St Francis Xavier Primary School’s P&C in Lake Cargelligo announced the winner of their Thermomix TM6 raffle.

Tickets were being sold for $25 each with only 200 tickets available.

The money raised from the raffle will be going towards the school to purchase new resources and update the students fridge/freezer in the canteen.

The Thermomix TM6 is a smart, connected cooking appliance that continues to get better through automatic updates. Featuring over 13 modes and 20 functions, you can do anything with Thermomix.

The TM6 makes cooking fun and easy, with it’s hands-free guided cooking. From chopping, mixing and kneading to boiling, sautéing and steaming, it can do it all! The mixing bowl will even wash itself and your TM6 tells you when it’s ready for the next step. This amazing appliance is normally valued at $2,359.

The lucky winner, Shellie Lawlor, was announced Friday morning.

Source: www.raffletix.com.au and St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo’s Facebook Page.