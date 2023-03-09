Condobolin Public School has introduced Prefects as part of their Leadership Team. Isabella Marsh and Lucas Newell will be working with the Captains and Vice Captains throughout the year.
ABOVE: Condobolin Public School Prefects Lucas Newell and Isabella Marsh (front) with educators Miss Sonia Buerckner and Miss Meg Norrie (back). Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
LUCAS AND ISABELLA ARE CPS PREFECTS
