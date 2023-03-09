LUCAS AND ISABELLA ARE CPS PREFECTS

Condobolin Public School has introduced Prefects as part of their Leadership Team. Isabella Marsh and Lucas Newell will be working with the Captains and Vice Captains throughout the year.

ABOVE: Condobolin Public School Prefects Lucas Newell and Isabella Marsh (front) with educators Miss Sonia Buerckner and Miss Meg Norrie (back). Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.