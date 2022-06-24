LSC WINS HIGHLY COMMENDED AWARD

Lachlan Shire Council has been recognised for its ‘Renewable Energy Project’ at the Local Government Professionals Australia, NSW Awards.

On Thursday, 26 May, local government professionals gathered at The Fullerton Hotel Sydney for the event, where the spotlight shone on excellence in the NSW local government sector.

Lachlan Shire Council received a Highly Commended award for the ‘Renewable Energy Project’ in the Environmental Leadership category.

This category/award recognises dedication to sustainability as evidenced by the implementation of corporate process improvements, projects or initiatives that demonstrate significant real or potential benefit to the environment.

“The Local Government Professionals Australia, NSW Awards, are highly contested and it is just terrific that Lachlan Shire has been highly commended for the work that has been carried out on the renewable energy project,” Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM explained.

“Council’s environmental staff led by Jon Shillito has done some great work in the area of renewable energy and I would like to thank Jon, Rowan Bentick, and their team for their innovative approach – Council and the community will reap the benefits in the future.”

The Renewable Energy Project saw Lachlan Shire Council work with NSW Government’s Sustainable Councils and Communities (SCC) team to identify possible projects to reduce Council’s energy consumption from external providers, progress towards net-zero carbon emissions, and reduce operational costs whilst continuing to meet the needs of the community.

The 2022 Local Government Awards Dinner saw over 500 guests in attendance where exceptional achievements in local government across NSW were highlighted and recognised. The awards focus on significant areas of the industry including leadership, environment, community, operational performance, partnerships and more.

There were over 140 nominations received, across 12 categories, which must have made the task of determining the winners exceptionally challenging.

Judges across all categories commented on the quality of projects being undertaken by NSW local government all demonstrating innovation, collaboration and leadership in delivering excellence for their communities. For further information on the project, please contact Lachlan Shire Council’s Environment, Tourism and Economic Development Department on (02) 6895 1950.