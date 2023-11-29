LSC SAYS A FOND FAREWELL TO JON

Lachlan Shire Council has farewelled Director of Environment Tourism and Economic Development, Jon Shillito.

He has been a member of the Executive Leadership Team at Lachlan Shire since 2018.

“As Director, Jon has led the team responsible for planning, building, regulatory, environmental, tourism and economic development services at Lachlan Shire,” a statement from Lachlan Shire Council said.

“He has been instrumental in driving a number of key projects across the Shire over the last five years including Councils award winning Renewable Energy Project; the Lachlan Shire Visitor Information Centre project; establishment of a new Youth Centre in Condobolin; remediation and redevelopment of waste transfer stations; and the replacement or refurbishment of many public buildings and amenities across the shire.

“In addition, Jon and his team completed the Industrial and Rural Land Use strategy, the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Study; the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Protocol and the Destination Management Plan. He has also been heavily involved in a number of local community groups and delivery of community events such as “Live & Local”.

Lachlan Shire Mayor, Councillor Paul Phillips said “the Council and community have benefited from Jon’s depth of knowledge on planning law and his passion for strengthening local communities during his time with Lachlan Shire Council.”

Council’s General Manager, Mr Greg Tory, said he “appreciated the support Jon provided him over his time with Council and he admired Jon’s work ethic and commitment to achieving the best outcome possible for the Lachlan Shire community. Jon’s knowledge and good humour will be missed by all at Council.”

Jon commenced a new position with Wingecarribee Shire Council in the Southern Highlands.