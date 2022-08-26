LSC LOCAL HERITAGE GRANTS NOW OPEN

Lachlan Shire Council’s Heritage Grants are now open.

They are inviting applications for a grant from our Local Heritage Fund to assist with conservation and restoration work.

Examples of the type of work that can be funded under this program include:

•Painting in approved colour schemes

•Stabilisation and restoration of buildings

•Repairs to stumps, walls, roofs, doors and windows

•Reinstating missing components, including verandahs

“The aim is to maintain, preserve or restore elements that contribute to the items or significant buildings with heritage value,” a statement from Lachlan Shire Council said.

“The funding cannot be used for improvements such as new kitchens or bathrooms.

“Where grants are approved, they are usually on a dollar for dollar basis. A limit of approximately $4,000.00, to match a similar contribution from the owner, is envisaged, but this may vary depending on the number of applications received. Council will consider applications where the owner’s contribution is in the form of labour and/or materials rather than cash.

“Please note that grants are not made in respect of properties on which rates are unpaid, for works already undertaken.”

Detailed selection criteria, conditions and application forms are in the Local Heritage Fund Package. This package is available for download on Council’s website www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au or collection at the Condobolin or Lake Cargelligo Council offices.

Applicants should contact Council’s Manager Town Planning on 6895 1953, as soon as possible to discuss the proposal and, if necessary arrange an inspection of the property.

Applications, including quotations for the proposed work, close on Friday, 9 September 2022. Successful applicants will have until 17 April 2023 to complete the work.