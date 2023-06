Lachlan Shire Council is in discussions with the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) in relation to the possibility of taking over the former Brenshaw Medical Practice (Melrose Street). The RFDS is currently undertaking a due diligence assessment. Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Greg Tory said he hoped to have a report for Council’s consideration on the lease of the facility for the June Council meeting, which will occur on Wednesday, 28 June. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.