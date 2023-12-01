LOVING LUMINESCENCE IN CONDOBOLIN

Vocal Ensemble Luminescence performed ‘Drawing Breath’ in Condobolin on Saturday, 4 November as Music in the Regions returned to the Central West.

The performance took place at the Condobolin Community Centre and the event was held in partnership with Lachlan Arts Council.

Many local residents enjoyed the musical stylings of the Luminescence Chamber Singers.

A six-piece ensemble, Luminescence champions the unbound expressive potential of people’s original instrument – the human voice.

In Drawing Breath Luminescence Chamber Singers explored first breaths, last breaths, and music as diverse as the vast compass of human life and feeling in between: from Machaut and Gesualdo, to Pink Floyd, and newly commissioned works by Australian composers Brenda Gifford, Connor D’Netto, and Dan Walker.

Since 2015, Luminescence has performed extensively in Canberra and the surrounding regions, presenting an annual concert program as well as appearing for a range of festivals, collaborations, and special events.

Veronica Milroy of Luminescence said: “Luminescence are thrilled to be bringing the sounds of our original instrument – the voice – to regional NSW, and to be partnering for the first time with Music in the Regions. This will be a particularly exciting tour for me, finally being able to perform in my home region with the ensemble. Through ensemble singing, we give voice to human experiences of all kinds; from the grandest concert halls to the smallest community centres.”

Music in the Regions (MitR) is an independent touring organisation established in 2022 to connect classical musicians with regional audiences and facilitate transformative musical experiences across NSW.