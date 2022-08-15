LOOKING FOR NEW MEMBERS

The Condobolin RSL Sub Branch is looking new members.

Numbers at the Sub Branch have been declining, and current members are asking for Services Personnel, both young and old, to join their ranks.

Direct descendants of service men and women, or any current member of the Australian Defence Forces can become a member.

Membership is only $35. Condobolin RSL Sub Branch President Graeme Yetman and Condobolin RSL Club Executive Officer Michael Wighton are urging the community to become part of the organisation.

If you are interested in finding out more or joining the Condobolin RSL Sub Branch, please contact Mr Yetman or Mr Wighton via PO Box 137, Condobolin, NSW, 2877.