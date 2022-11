When floodwaters inundate their habitat, snakes are forced to move into areas you might not normally find them. As agile swimmers, they can appear almost anywhere – including areas where you and your livestock are working. Remain vigilant for snakes at all times and contact your local vet if you suspect your animal has been bitten by a snake. If you are bitten by a snake call 000. **Information and image provided by Central West Local Land Services.