LODGE CONDOBOLIN HOLDS ANNUAL INSTALLATION

By Anne Coffey

Lodge Condobolin had its annual Installation at the Masonic Lodge rooms in Molong Street on Saturday (13 May) night.

Worshipful Brother Brett Farrar was installed by Worshipful Brother Andrew Earney who was the outgoing master.

Worshipful Brother Brett Farrar thanked all his incoming officers and noted he was looking forward to the year ahead.

Worshipful Brother Andrew Earney has taken on the position of Secretary, Worship Brother Robin Sanderson the position of Treasurer.

After the Installation in the Lodge Rooms, 43 members, guests and ladies retired into the Lodge Hall to enjoy the Installation Banquet.

A delicious Asian inspired banquet was enjoyed by all.

One of the highlights of the evening was a 60 Year Certificate presented to Right Worshipful Stan Cooper. Stan joined Lodge Tullamore in 1960.

In accepting his Certificate Stan thanked his wife Barbara for all her support over the years.

The Coopers have now retired to Coolaman near Wagga Wagga.

The Lodge members raise funds throughout the year to donate back to the community. Donations of $500 each were given to the Masonic Charities. Royal FreeMasons Benevolent Institute, A Start in Life and The Whiddon Group. A further $500 dollars each was also donated to local groups CanAssist and Born to Read.

Visitors attended from Forbes, Parkes, Cowra, West Wyalong, Blayney, Bathurst and Wagga Wagga.

The Most Worshipful Grand Master of NSW and ACT was represented by Right Worshipful Brother Gregg Summerhayes from Forbes.

After a rendition of the National Anthem and Auld Lang Syne everyone departed with promises to return next year.