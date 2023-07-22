LOCALS RIDE HARD AT HATTAH

Condo Auto Sports representatives held it flat and triumphed over the desert sands of Hattah in 2023.

Condobolin’s Todd Smith (Veterans – 35 years to 44 years Class) and Chad Worland (65CC – 7- U9 Class), each came away with a podium finish, while all other competitors gave it their best at the 2023 Penrite Hattah Desert Race.

Others travelling to the one of the most renowned and most challenging off-road races in Australia as part of the Condo Auto Sports crew included Jake Worland (Condobolin), Sonny Lister Condobolin), Rowley Lister (Condobolin), Ted Smith (Condobolin), Ashton Frost (Condobolin), Kye Kinsela (Parkes), Alfie Rosser (Parkes), Lochie Jennings (Parkes) and Riley Smith (Euabalong).

After some 80 plus kilometres of riding in the desert Rowley finished fourth in class and 69th overall, while Sonny finished 9th in class and 37th overall. Kye came fifth in his Class and sixth overall, while Ted finished 9th in his Class and 85th overall. Alfie came 19th in his Class, while Lochie finished 35th in his Class. Riley came 69th in his Class. Jake came 38th in his Class. Ashton and all other competitors were proud to take part in the event. The 2023 Penrite Hattah Desert Race was held from 30 June to 2 July 2023.