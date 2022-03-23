LOCALS HELP FIGHT FIRE

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Fire Fighters from Condobolin, Forbes, Parkes, Grenfell and Dubbo assisted Forbes Central and Back Yamma Brigades at a fire at the Spotlight store in Forbes on Monday, 7 March.

More than 25 fire fighters battled the blaze. Part of the roof collapsed at the main entrance of the store. NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) assisted FRNSW with the fire. NSW Police were also on scene. The fire was contained after a number of hours.

The neighbouring Bunnings Warehouse and a pizza shop were evacuated as a precaution.

FRNSW’s Fire Investigation Unit attended the scene with an accelerant detection dog to try and determine the cause of the blaze.

Acting Superintendent Mathew Sigmund from Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) said this is a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero (000) for a fire emergency can be the difference between life and death, or a building or other property being saved or destroyed.

The Triple Zero (000) service is the quickest way to get the right resources from emergency services to help you. It should be used to contact Police, Fire or Ambulance services in life-threatening or time-critical situations.