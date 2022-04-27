LOCALS GETTING FIT AND HAVING FUN

Lachlan Home and Community Care (HACC) clients have been enjoying Fall Prevention and Gentle Exercise classes with personal trainer Brayden Davis and his team from Willowbend Sports Centre 2877 in 2022.

The Fall Prevention and Gentle Exercise classes are held at the Condobolin Sports Club.

On Tuesday, 29 March Damian Bell guided participants through their paces. He tested them with mind muscle memory, balance, strength and movement. Clients had to listen to what was said and transfer it to a movement.

“It’s only been a short time since we have returned to our Fall Prevention Classes on a Tuesday but aren’t we loving it!” Willowbend Sports Centre 2877 Manager Brayden Davis said.

“A slow paced class concentrating on balance, strength and movement to keep everyone moving freely along with being able to conduct day to day jobs still.

“It’s pretty crazy that it’s been nearly five years since this program started and we still have a solid group of clients turning up weekly.”

The classes focus on core strength and using exercise as a preventative measure for falls.

“Brayden and his team make sure everyone does exercises suited to their ability,” HACC Relieving Co-ordinator Cath Cooper said.

“Come along and have a go. There has been major improvement in strength and muscle for those attending classes.

There are many benefits to the exercise classes, so come and check them out.”

The fitness classes are for Lachlan HACC clients only. The Fall Prevention and Gentle Exercise class takes place on Tuesdays.

If you want to find out more about HACC contact the office on 6895 4320 or drop by 7 Melrose Street, Condobolin. For Lake Cargelligo residents, contact 6898 1063, and for Tottenham residents call 6895 4320.