LOCALS EMBRACE LAVENDER DAY

Cancer has a major effect on local communities like Condobolin.

This is why the Reardon family has chosen to raise money for Condobolin CanAssist this harvest season.

They own a progressive contracting business, based in Condobolin – JR Contracting.

With the help of Mark Brigden they are painting a BigTop Header hopper extension Lavender, and with the help of Jake Smith they put large Lavender Ribbons on both their headers.

To raise funds, the family is going to donate 50 cents for every 1000 kilograms of grain their headers process in 2020. All funds raised will be given to Condobolin Can Assist.

“We are doing this because Lavender is the colour that symbolises all cancers internationally,” Chris and Brianna Reardon explained.

On Friday, 20 November they held a fundraising day, which they called Lavender Day. The event was embraced by locals, with many wearing a touch of lavender to show their support.

There were raffles, Cup Cake Sale (generously donated by Lisa Elias), Bowls Competition at the Condobolin Sports Club, and ‘Beers with Bows’ event at the Railway Hotel. Cupcakes were sold at Willowbend Sports Centre 2811, Western Plains Regional Development and The Hall.

Can Assist is an organisation committed to ensuring that all people, regardless of where they live in NSW, have access to cancer treatment and care and help provide accommodation, financial assistance and practical support to people from rural and regional areas.

By Melissa Blewitt.