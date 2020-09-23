LOCALS ASK R U OK?

The Condobolin community, local businesses and schools joined in a national day of action, by participating in R U OK? Day on Thursday, 10 September.

The town turned yellow to showcase its support for the important initiative.

It was a time to remind Australians that every day is the day to ask, “Are you OK?” if someone in your world is struggling with life’s ups and downs.

2020 has been a challenging year for everyone and circumstances have made it even more important for people to stay connected.

You don’t have to be an expert to keep the conversation going when someone says they’re not OK.

By knowing what to say you can help someone feel supported and access appropriate help long before they’re in crisis, which can make a really positive difference to their life.

By Melissa Blewitt