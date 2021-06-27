LOCAL YOUTH TAKE PART IN RUGBY LEAGUE GALA DAY

Condobolin Public School and St Joseph’s Parish School, Condobolin students participated in the Russell Richardson Cup and David Peachey Shield Gala Day at Pat Timmons Oval on Monday, 10 May.

The David Peachey Shield (Years 5 and 6) and Russell Richardson Cup (Years 3 and 4) are part of a seven-a-side rugby league competition which involves competitive and non-competitive teams. It is open to all schools Catholic, independent and government, west of the Blue Mountains. The competition is named after Dubbo-born Peachey and Richardson, who went on to represent Australia in league.

Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.