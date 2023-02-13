LOCAL YOUNG CITIZEN OF THE YEAR AWARD NOMINEE

Rachel Grimmond from Condobolin was named Local Young Citizen of the Year. Elly Ireland from Tullibigeal was the other nominee in this category.

Elly Ireland’s citation read: “Elly is the heart and soul of the Tullibigeal community and an amazing volunteer. She is always at the sideline of each and every local senior football game running water to the players and putting in a great effort at working bees with the local netball team. At every event, you will see Elly setting up, and then, there at the end to clean away the day. She is the unseen support that every club, team event and community need to keep things ticking along. Described as a hardworking teenager, Elly goes above and beyond the volunteering code and is an inspiration to all of us.”