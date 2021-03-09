LOCAL WOMEN SET TO SHINE

By Melissa Blewitt

A group of talented local women are getting ready to shine.

Condobolin District Landcare will be hosting a Water and Birds Art Exhibition in April, and the Condobolin SHINE Women group will be one of the featured artists.

Renowned local artist Karen Tooth has been conducting workshops with the SHINE Women group at Western Plains Regional Development every Thursday. They have produced some amazing artworks so far.

The opening night of the exhibition will be held at the Condobolin Community Centre from 6pm on Friday, 9 April, featuring guest speaker David Stowe. Alongside the SHINE Women Group women will be Karen Tooth, and photographers Warren Chad and Mal Carnegie.

The exhibition itself will be open for two weeks, from Monday, 10 April to Saturday, 24 April from 10am to 4pm.

“Karen (Tooth) has done a brilliant job with the workshops she has helped the women through – their progress and artwork is outstanding, I look forward to seeing the final pieces displayed in the exhibition,” Local Landcare Coordinator Sarah Cranney explained.

“We look forward to welcoming both the local community and visitors to the exhibition to show off our local talents.”

SHINE Women is a unique personal development and group mentoring tool that uses an inspirational, practical, and experiential approach to learning.

The aim of the program is for each woman to develop an understanding of her own personal worth, strength, and purpose and to realise the potential within her to fulfill her desires.

According to a statement in relation to SHINE Women, “Equipping women to identify themselves as valuable, build confidence, self-esteem and self-worth, underpins the aims of SHINE Women.

In addition, the aim is to develop respect and boundaries in relationships, understand that they are able to have a positive influence in this world, and identify personal desires and strengths to motivate them to act and achieve personal goals.

“All people have strengths but many are unrecognized and unused by the individual. SHINE Women focuses on addressing the strengths and skills the participants possess rather than their weaknesses or deficits.

“SHINE Women is a nonconfrontational, confidential, and safe group where friendships are formed,” the statement concluded.

For more information contact Sarah Cranney on 0499 199 018 or email condobolindistrictlandcare@gmail.com