LOCAL WOMEN INSPIRING A THRIVING AGRICULTURAL INDUSTRY

Three Condobolin women will be presenting at the 2023 Thriving Women Conference in Wagga Wagga 13-15 August, sharing stories about their involvement in agriculture to inspire thriving businesses and careers for regional women.

Gabby Neal, Samantha Munro and Emily Sinderberry will join keynote speakers including ABC media personality Leigh Sales and regional business powerhouse Jane Cay of Birdsnest, to share their experiences in fashion and finance.

An initiative of Women Together Learning (WoTL), this is the first time the Thriving Women Conference has been held in NSW and is a brilliant opportunity for local women to network, learn and elevate women’s influence in the agricultural sector.

Sisters Gabby Neal and Samantha Munro are from a local farming family and are the duo behind Australian Merino wool label INTACT. They will be sharing their startup journey and lessons learned from one year in business, touching on product marketing, sustainability and circularity.

“We jumped at the opportunity to get involved in the Thriving Women Conference. INTACT is a new business with strong agricultural connections, we want to share our farm to fashion story and the work we’re doing to promote Australian wool,” Gabby said.

“Growing up in Condo, we’ve always had a strong connection to the land and INTACT is very much inspired by our upbringing. We’re excited to be part of an event focused on promoting the important role women play in agriculture and our regional communities.”

Local business owner and founder of EJS Business Services, Emily Sinderberry is passionate about supporting rural and regional businesses with bookkeeping and business strategy, and wants to empower women to take control of their financial future.

“Juggling business and family life is tough, let alone when you add financial pressures to the mix. I’m looking forward to sharing my experiences and practical tips for handling money matters to build profitable businesses,” Emily said.

“Whether you’re a farmer, local business owner, or someone thinking about starting a business, the conference will bring together like-minded women from across the country to network, share and learn. It’s going to be an inspiring couple of days and we’d love other local business women to join us at the event.”

Event organisers Women Together Learning (WoTL) have a vision to create a thriving agricultural industry that recognises the influential contribution of women. The Thriving Women Conference aims to grow and inspire women connected through agriculture and will bring together 200 people to connect and learn from each other.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get involved, the conference will take place in Wagga Wagga, NSW from 13-15 August 2023. Tickets are limited and available online via www.thrivingwomen.com.au

Press Release.