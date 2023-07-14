LOCAL WASTE 2 ART WINNERS SHOW CREATIVITY

The 2023 Lachlan Shire Local Waste 2 Art competition winners have been announced. This year’s theme Year of Textiles and Fast Fashion captured everyone’s imagination, with some very creative artworks entered. Hayley Egan won the Theme Waste Award, with her entry ‘Eternal Bouquet’. She also won the Open 2D category with the same entry. Other winners were: Primary 2D – Anastasia Phillips – Lyla; Primary 3D – Anastasia Phillips – Madison; Primary Functional – Addison Crammond – The Aussie Hat; High School 2D – Mischa Preuss – Flower; High School 3D – Amelia Pearson, Rachel Grimmond, Eli Heffernan, Justin McDonald – The Goat; High School Functional – Damon Reardon – Homeless; Community 2D – Mark Phillips – Palius Tinius; Open 3D – Eryn Mullins – Setting Sail; Open – Functional – Catherine Morgan – Fabric Bowl. Winners will now progress to the Regional Waste 2 Art competition which will be held in Blayney from 22 July 2023.