LOCAL VOLUNTEERS RECOGNISED AND CELEBRATED

In celebration of National Volunteer Week, which was held from 16 to 22 May, Condobolin acknowledged the work of volunteers and the key role they play in the community.

The theme of National Volunteer Week 2022 is ‘Better together’ highlighting the profound impact volunteers make in our community and acknowledging the power of volunteering to bring people together, build communities and create a better society for everyone.

Sue Bell was recognised at a presentation morning at St Vincent de Paul Condobolin Branch on Tuesday, 17 May for her 40 years of service to the organisation.

She was President for 20 years and has spent many hours volunteering in the store and in other roles.

“It has been such a pleasure to volunteer alongside many lovely people in Condobolin and across the region,” Mrs Bell explained.

Condobolin volunteers were also treated to a Mass, which was conducted by Father Getulio, and a delicious morning tea.

President of St Joseph’s Conference Jim Rogers (Parkes) read a special message for all local Vinnies volunteers.

“A huge thank you from the Wilcannia Forbes Central Council members and staff for the amazing work that you do in our Conferences and shops,” he said.

“Your tireless dedication continues to amaze us, and we went you to know how truly appreciated you are.

“It goes without saying that without you, we would not have a Society. Enjoy your celebrations.”

Mr Rogers went on to say what it meant to be a volunteer.

“To be a volunteer, it takes generosity, a willingness to give your time to others. Understanding, because their lives might be very different from your own. Emapthy, an ability to put yourself in someone else’s life better. Patience, because the process doesn’t always go as smoothly as it might. Dedication, to stick with the project and see it through. You’ve shown these qualities and so much more, so thank you for all that you do,” he stated.