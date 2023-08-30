LOCAL SUCCESS AT WASTE 2 ART REGIONAL COMPETITION

Condobolin’s Addison Crammond has been named the winner of the Primary Functional category at the 2023 Waste 2 Art Regional Competition with her creation ‘The Aussie Hat’.

Following a successful local competition and exhibition, artists from Lachlan Shire headed to the Sims Metal Waste 2 Art Regional Showcase which was held at the Platform Arts Hub in Blayney, with the opening night attracting over 100 people.

Two other Condobolin artists won Highly Commended in their categories.

Mark Phillips and his entry ‘Palius Tinius’ won a Highly Commended in the Community 2D category, while Anastasia Phillips’ entry ‘Lyla’ won a Highly Commended in the Primary 2D category.

“The artists have demonstrated talent, creativity and high standards to achieve regional recognition under this year’s theme – textiles and fast fashion,” Lachlan Shire Council Mayor Councillor John Medcalf OAM said.

“Waste 2 Art 2023 was one of our most creative displays of artworks to date, and we look forward to another successful event in 2024 – well done everyone.”

The 2023 Waste 2 Art Overall Winner was Alan Stanger with a stunning artwork, titled ‘Not Fast Enough’.

Addison won a $200 prize for winning her category, while Mr Stanger took home $1,000 for his efforts.

The amazing artworks were on display at the Platform Arts Hub in Blayney from 23 July until 20 August. If you would like to know more about the Waste 2 Art program, please contact Council’s Environment and Waste Coordinator on 02 6895 1950.