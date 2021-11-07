LOCAL RUGBY UNION PLAYERS RECOGNISED FOR EFFORTS

Condobolin Rugby Union held their annual Presentation Evening on Saturday, 2 October. “Thank you to all that come and celebrated our 2021 Rugby Union Presentation,” a post on the Condobolin Rugby Union Facebook Page read. “A special mention goes out to Janelle Malouf, Mal Malouf and Jill Slennett for attending our 2021 presentation and presenting the players with the rising star awards that are a special award for our club. “On behalf of the Rugby Union Club we would like to say Thankyou to everyone that made themselves apart of the club this year and we can not wait to see you all again next year,” the post concluded. Anika Wrigley was presented with the Dan Slennett Rising Star Award. Roy Cooper collected the Trent Malouf Rising Star Award. Will Colless and Krystal Fyfe were presented with Mugs to thank them for the time and effort they put into the Men’s and Women’s Team’s for Coaching 2021 Season. Club Person of the Year went to Michael (Pic) Fyfe.