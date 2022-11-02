LOCAL PUBS AND CLUBS GEARING UP FOR CHRISTMAS

Hard to believe but Christmas is not far away and it is time to be thinking about those office parties.

Every year we all get together to celebrate the camaraderie, the fellowship and to see out the year with our work colleagues and mates. The RSL has lots of choices this year and lots of entertainment coming over the next few months. The Melbourne Cup is the first celebration on the cards with a two course meal for $29 per person, complimentary champagne, sweepstakes and games. Book now to enjoy all the fun! Ring the Club on 6895 2113 to reserve your spot.

Next up is Tammy Buswell from 8 to 10pm on the 4th of November then on the Saturday the 12th of November there is Angus Gill, 2022 Golden Guitar Winner.On the 10th of December, there is the Mega Christmas Buffet with Seafood, $49.50per person, including more Tammy Buswell live Music from 8 to 10pm. And girls, get your party together for the premier male dance group, the Sydney Hotshots on Thursday the 15th December. Bound to be a great night out and lots of fun on the 15th.

Also don’t forget the RSL Restaurant. They have been getting rave reviews from the people who have been there. Must book, parties of 20 or more. If the RSL isn’t what you are looking for, why not try the Sports Club. With their recent renovations, they are a great place to hold a party with the verandah overlooking the greens. With Vince’s Kitchen providing delicious menus you can’t go wrong. Book some Barefoot Bowls, get a party together to take a swing on the Golf Course and retire to the 19th hole afterwards for some Christmas Cheer. But get your booking in quickly if you don’t want to be disappointed, as dates are filling up fast.

Since its massive renovations and new life under the Vella Group the Impy has reclaimed some of her former glory. The back area and restaurant is family friendly and has disabled access.

Currently the kitchen is being renovated to re-open at the end of November, but don’t let that deter you as platters of delicious finger food are available for your function.

Condo has great choices for your Christmas Party so book early to avoid disappointment.