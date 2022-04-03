LOCAL PHYSIE STARS TAKE IT TO THE NEXT LEVEL

Lachlan Valley United Physie Junior National representatives achieved some extraordinary results at the Junior Physie National championship held at Olympic Park Sydney.

Our 10 qualifiers made the extensive trip to Sydney in early February to compete at the Elite level of competition. Nationals is the best of the best in the Physie world coming together to compete for the prestigious title of National Champion.

The girls have to dance their set 6 routines in a combination of dance style to make it through to the qualifying rounds of the national finals. This competition season we had three talented members make it all the way through to the national Semi finals placing them in the top 32 in their individual age division. Special congratulations to Maya Doyle 11 Years, Maddison Hornery 10 years and Dannielle Hornery 8 years for their outstanding performances and the title of National Semi finalists.

Not to be out done our Senior girls also had their turn on the floor. With only four girls representing LVU it was a very tough section. Our representative Lily Waller (open seniors), Catherine McDonald (1st year seniors,), Jemima Donnelly (15 years) and Ashleigh Donnelly (2nd year seniors). All members showing exceptional skill and performances on the day.

Ashleigh taking her performance to the next level on the day, displaying the highest level of dance, flexibility and performance skills. This amazing run of performances saw Ashleigh qualifying through the Heats, and Semi finals, where Ashleigh was then selected into the highest elite level possible in the Physie dance world, qualifying to compete at the Senior National Finals to be held at the International Convention Centre, Darling harbour.

With qualifying, Ashleigh then had to travel back to Sydney again in February, where she performed and finished in the top National 15 competitors in the 2nd yr seniors. This extraordinary achievement is something Ashleigh has dreamed of and worked towards for many years. LVU Physie is so fortunate to have Ashleigh as a role model and teacher working with our young and upcoming members. What an incredible experience and achievement for a young girl from the country. We are so very proud of all she has achieved.

