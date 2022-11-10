LOCAL PHYSIE GIRLS SHOWCASE IMPRESSIVE RESULTS AT ANNUAL ZONE CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the weekend of 22-23 October the annual Physical Culture Zone Championships were held in Parkes. Clubs from Wagga-Wagga, Orange, Pinnacle, Bathurst, Dubbo, Orana, Mudgee compete within our Zone. Lachlan Valley United was well represented with over 60 members making it through the floods to compete on the weekend.

The dedication and hard work from our committed teaching team and members saw our little country club come away with some very impressive results, including 6 Zone champions, 21 places, 17 finalists, 2x 1st place teams. Our members should be extremely proud of their amazing club spirt and sportsmanship displayed over the two days. Our club received so many compliments on all levels from other teachers, sectors and competitors, proud just doesn’t seem to express how impressed we are with everyone involved. Physie has been in Condo for over 40 years yet still is relatively new and misunderstood by so many. It’s an extremely technical dance sport including, Jazz – Ballet, Pilates and contemporary dance, competitors need flexibility, control, memory and stamina to be able to compete successfully.

Teams Events seen LVU awarded 1st place in the 5-6 and 9-10 age division.

In the individual Champion girl age sections results are as follows:

5 Years 1st Zone Champion Adella Sloane, 2nd Stephanie Hornery.

6 Years 1st Zone Champion Harper Taylor, 2nd Ava Charters, 3rd Annabelle Barrass, 4th London Sloane, top 12 finalist Mahalia Larry.

7 Years 2nd Aleigha Hornery, 4th Molly Betland, top 12 Finalist Sienna Small.

8 Years top 12 finalist Anabel Allen, Lucy Miles.

9 Years 1st Zone Champion Georgie Stewart, 2nd Willow Frost, 4th Danielle Hornery, top 12 Finalists, Eleanor Osborne, Stella Jarick, Harlow Smith.

10 Years 1st Zone Champion Emily Riches, 2nd Ana Phillips, 3rd Deniesse Donaire, top 12 finalists Ruby Howarth, Elise Milne, Rachel Bilsoborough.

11 Years 1st Place Zone Champion Maddi Hornery, 2nd Grace McDonald.

12 Years 1st Place Former LVU Student Maya Doyle, 3rd Zoe Fraser.

13 Years 2nd Place Karla Osborne, 4th Lacey Osborne.

14 Years 1st Zone Champion Caitlyn Milne, Finalist top 12 Zoe Bilsoborough, Emily Miles, Tayla Venables.

Beginner Novice ladies:

5th Emma Buckland, Top 12 finalists Bri Reardon, Amy Milne, Kaycee Walsh, and Lauren Fraser.

Intermediate Ladies:

3rd Place Emma McGee, 5th Beth Betland, Finalist top 12 Beth Osborne.

Open Ladies finalist top 12 Nakeria Clark.

All our place winners will now progress forward to represent LVU and our Central West Zone at the Physie National Championships to be held at Olympic Park Sydney at the end of November. We wish Our Seniors and quaffing ladies the best as they travel to Homebush this weekend to compete in their individual age divisions. Our Senior and Ladies teams compete the following weekend at Olympic park. This will be the first time LVU has presented ladies teams. We can’t wait to share their progress. Contributed by Louise Donnelly.