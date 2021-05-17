LOCAL LANDHOLDERS CAN SAVE TIME BY GOING ONLINE

By Melissa Blewitt

Local Land Services are urging landholders across the Lachlan Shire and the state to make the most of its free, online Vertebrate Pesticide Induction Training (VPIT) course as autumn baiting kicks into gear.

LLS Invasive Species Business Partner Jake Tanner said the online course not only makes the training more accessible but allows landholders to save valuable time.

“In the past, the only option we had was to deliver this training face-to-face,” he explained.

“By developing the free, online course, landholders can now get the same quality training from the convenience of their own home.

“The course takes roughly two hours to complete, and once finished, a certificate valid for five years will be emailed to participants straight away.

“Having this online resource makes this vital training readily available, so we can ensure more landholders are equipped with the latest information to carry out an effective baiting program on their properties.”

The course takes landholders through the legal responsibilities, safety requirements and practical considerations for the effective use of baits and pesticides on feral pests.

Landholders are also being reminded to make sure their VPIT certifications are up-to-date, as certifications extended by the NSW Environment Protection Authority last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, expired on 21 April, 2021.

“Please check your certificates, and make sure it is accessible, as you will be required to show it to LLS staff when collecting baits.”

Anyone wishing to acquire and use 1080, Pindone, RHDV, or PAPP baits in NSW must be accredited.