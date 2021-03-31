LOCAL LAND SERVICES WAIVE RATES FOR 2021

Compiled by Anne Coffey

Local Farmers will be pleased to hear that Local Land Services have waived their fees again this year.

According to the Local Land Services (LLS) website landholders across NSW will receive notice of the waiver of rates over the next few months.

David Witherdin, Local Land Services Chief Executive Officer, noted the waiving of fees was part of the new drought relief package put together by the NSW Government and was aimed at helping landholders with recovery from the severe drought over late 2017 to early 2020.

In the LLS media release Mr Witherdin said, “This rate relief means landholders will still have access to our technical experts, programs and training, while making valuable savings,” Mr Witherdin said.

“Rates are a vital source of funding for Local Land Services, and they go a long way to supporting the work of our dedicated biosecurity officers and district veterinarians across the state.

“This work is crucial after several years of drought, so I encourage landholders to reach out to their closest Local Land Services office, and take advantage of their local expertise as we navigate the long-term recovery process, together.

“Whether it’s helping landholders manage feral pests, or investigating a health issue in livestock, you can count on your Local Land Services team to provide practical, hands-on advice.”

The work supported by rates includes:

• Coordinating and supporting landholders to control pests and meet their legal obligations

• Local Land Services vets animal health programs

•Supporting agriculture and animals during emergencies

• Supporting stock identification systems

Mr Witherdin said while rates are expected to return to normal in 2022, it is hoped landholders can make the most of the improved seasonal conditions across large parts of the state.

“With a zero balance on this year’s rates notice, landholders can make the most of the savings, keep more money on-farm, and plan for the future,” Mr Witherdin said.

State Member for Barwon, Roy Butler in his media release welcomed the news of the rate relief and said “this announcement will mean a bit more cash in farmers’ pockets as we continue to battle drought in some parts of Barwon – and recover from drought in other areas.

“While some farmers have had a record grain harvest our communities have a long way to go in recovery.

“Cash flow into some farming businesses won’t return to normalcy for a number of seasons – this money will help to get people a bit further down the path of recovery.