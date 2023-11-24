LOCAL LADIES HAVE A LOVELY TIME AT LUNCHEON

Several Ex-Members of the Condobolin Quota Club enjoyed Melbourne Cup festivities at Tullibigeal. The group travelled to Tullibigeal to attend the Melbourne Cup Luncheon at the Community Hall on Tuesday, 7 November. The visitors all believed the event was a credit to the organisers – The Tullibigeal CWA. “We had a great time and wish to congratulate the Tullibigeal CWA members on their truly wonderful lunch and afternoon tea.” The day included live coverage of the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup, which saw Without a Fight crowned as the winner. Soulcombe came in second and Sheraz rounded out the trifecta. There were also Market Stalls, fashion parades and raffles throughout the day at the Tullibigeal Community Hall.