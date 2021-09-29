LOCAL EWE LAMBS SMASH RECORD

A line of 10 Scanned In Lamb (SIL) Australian White ewe lambs from Condobolin have sold for $1,351 per head, smashing the shedding breed’s record once again.

RB Jones and Partners, of ‘Needlewood’, Condobolin offered the Tattykeel blood and certified joined ewe lambs, which surpassed the previous record by $141 a head. The buyer paid $13,510 for the 10 ewe lambs on Wednesday, 15 September.

The ewes were August to September 2020 drop and joined to Tattykeel stud rams and 100 per cent in lamb.

According to the AuctionsPlus Facebook Page, “the lot received an incredible 338 bids in total, amassed by five bidders, clearing the reserve by $310/head. The successful purchaser hailed from the Upper Hunter, with bidders active from NSW and Victoria.”

Assessor Brendon White from Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon Co said they came with his highest recommendation.

“The Ewes ranged from 82 kilograms to 100 kilograms to average a massive 91 kilograms full at assessment,” he explained.

“They were 100 per cent weighed and mouthed, where nine were lambs and one ewe erupting two teeth.

“Seven ewes were noted as full shedding haired types with three having back strips where in my opinion will turn to full shedders as they mature.

“These ewes have my full five ticks, growth for age, length, depth, softness and fertility.

“These ewes are Red Tag certified and are in lamb to a great sire with their breeding history to back it up.”