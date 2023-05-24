LOCAL COMMUNITY RECOGNISES SPECIAL LADIES IN THEIR LIVES

Mothers were celebrated in Condobolin and across the Lachlan Shire on Sunday, 14 May. There were delicious meals at the Condobolin RSL Club, Condobolin Sports Club and Happy Daze Coffee Lounge. The Condobolin CWA in conjunction with Happy Daze Coffee Lounge also hosted a lovely Morning Tea on Saturday, 13 May. Florist la Fleur made and delivered many beautiful bouquets to the special ladies in many people’s lives. Mother’s Day is a celebration honouring the mother of the family or individual, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.