LOCAL COMMUNITY EMBRACES SPOOKY SEASON

Condobolin well and truly embraced the spooky season on Sunday, 31 October. Hundreds of local children dressed up in their scariest or most inventive costumes to trick or treat around town. There was no shortage of decorated houses or generous community members dishing out tasty goodies which were either taken home or consumed on the spot. Halloween is also known as Allhalloween, All Hallows’ Eve, or All Saints’ Eve. The tradition of Halloween originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. In the eighth century, Pope Gregory III designated 1 November as a time to honor all saints. Soon, All Saints Day incorporated some of the traditions of Samhain. The evening before was known as All Hallows Eve, and later Halloween. Over time, Halloween evolved into a day of activities like trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, festive gatherings, donning costumes and eating treats.

Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.