LOCAL BUSINESSES TOLD TO CLOSE THEIR DOORS

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the Federal Government has introduced strict new rules for places of social gathering.

The Prime Minister, state and territory Premiers and Chief Ministers met on 22 March 2020 as the National Cabinet. They agreed to further actions to support social distancing measures already put in place and protect the Australian community from the spread of Coronavirus.

The Condobolin Hotel, Royal Hotel, Railway Hotel, Condobolin RSL Club AND Condobolin Sport

s Club will be restricted from opening from Midday on Monday, 23 March, 2020.

The accommodation component of these venues can still remain open.

Gyms and indoor sporting venues such as Willowbend Sports Centre will also close from this time.

The Callara Community Theatre will no longer conduct movie screenings in Condobolin as a result of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announcement on Sunday, 22 March.

Local restaurants and cafes will be restricted to take away or home delivery only. Religious gatherings and places of worship such as Churches can no longer hold services.

Funerals will still be held but will have to adhere to the one person per four square metre rule.

Leaders noted on Sunday, 22 March that these enhanced measures build on existing measures to slow the virus and save lives:

•No non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people outside or more than 100 people inside.

•All non-essential indoor gatherings of less than 100 people must have no more than one person per 4sqm. All Australians should expect their local businesses to be following this rule.

•Where possible, keep 1.5 metres between yourself and others

•Avoid non essential travel

•Restrictions on entering aged care homes to protect older Australians

Leaders acknowledged that these new restrictions will change the way we live and expressed deep regret for those business owners and employees who will be impacted. The goal is to reduce the spread of the virus, to flatten the curve and to save the lives of fellow Australians.

State Premiers and Chief Ministers agreed they would give effect to these restrictions through their own legislative processes and make announcements accordingly.

Premiers and Chief Ministers will consider further Stage 2 restrictions if social distancing measures are not adhered to.

All leaders agreed that children should go to school. Leaders agreed that they cannot see children lose an entire year of their education as a result of school closures caused by COVID-19.

However, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, encouraged parents for practical reasons, to keep their children at home from School as of Tuesday, 24 March.

“Because nearly 30 per cent of children are already being kept out of school, for practical reasons NSW is encouraging parents to keep their children at home,” she explained.

“This will ensure there is only one unit of work, whether the student is at home or at school.

“No child will be turned away from school.”

All Leaders have committed to re-open schools at the end of the Term One school break, subject to the advice of the Australian Health Principal Protection Committee.

Prime Minister Morrison said if parents choose to keep their children home from school, parents must be responsible for the conduct of the children and to ensure they adhere to the social distancing arrangements in place.

He added parents must be aware that while the majority of adults who contract COVID-19 have mild forms of the virus, the elderly or those with co-morbidities can have more significant symptoms.

Schools will be encouraged to provide access to online and distance learning.

By Melissa Blewitt.