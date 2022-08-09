LOCAL ARTISTS ARE SUCCESSFUL IN WASTE 2 ART COMPETITION

The Nyngan Men’s Shed has won the $500 Herb Clarke Memorial Award at the regional finals of the Waste 2 Art Competition held at Lithgow recently.

The entry “Like New – Table and Chairs” was highly commended in the Creative, Restore and Refurbish category.

Nyngan Men’s Shed supervisor Dennis Callaghan said the table and chairs would now be auctioned at the upcoming Nyngan Ag Expo to raise more funds for their other projects.

Bogan Shire sent nine entries to the regional Waste 2 Art finals.

Abigail McLaughlin’s “Super Hero Dogs” won the $500 Community 3D section, and Lianna Maber’s “Butterfly High” won the $200 Primary Functional division.

Donna Pumpa’s “Three Little Fishes” was highly commended in the Community 2D section.

The 2022 Regional Waste 2 Art Exhibition was hosted this year by Lithgow City Council, and showcased artworks from 12 councils across the NetWaste region.

The exhibition will remain on display at the Union Theatre in Lithgow for another two weeks.

Source and Image Credits: Bogan Shire Council Facebook Page.