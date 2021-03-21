LLCS RECEIVES FUNDING

By Melissa Blewitt

Lower Lachlan Community Services Incorporated has received a funding boost of $50,000 as part of the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal’s (FRRR) Tackling Tough Times Together (TTTT) program.

It received the funding for its ‘Roof Over Community’ initiative, which will support the capacity and sustainability of the organisation through the replacement of the roof.

The FRRR has awarded $1,264,396 in grants to a total of 29 projects that will support communities across the country that are experiencing prolonged rainfall shortages.

According to FRRR, the grants will help drought-impacted regions access the resources needed to bring people together, so they can feel connected and supported. These places, like many parts of remote, rural and regional Australia, continue to face the real and persistent challenges caused by Australia’s Big Dry. Despite rainfall across some areas, these extended dry periods and long-term rainfall deficits may continue for some time.

Nina O’Brien, FRRR’s Disaster Resilience and Recovery Lead, said that the TTTT program encourages communities experiencing the Big Dry to take the lead in their recovery and renewal.

“Many places facing long-term rainfall shortages have seen their local economy hit,” she explained.

“These resilient communities are finding ways to strengthen their economy and encourage local spending and tourism. For Orroroo Carrieton, the District Council is boosting the local economy by developing the Black Rock Wool Press Rotunda as a local attraction. The Rotunda will showcase local historic artifacts including the restored Black Rock Wool Press.

“Other places like Washpool in South Australia and Cecil Plains in Queensland, are renewing their regions by upgrading local facilities to give people a place where they can come together in safety and comfort.

“We are delighted to be able to award these grants”.