LLCS RECEIVES A FUNDING BOOST

Lower Lachlan Community Services in Lake Cargelligo have received a $20,000 funding boost them modernise their operations and improve the services they deliver.

The money was allocated through the Social Sector Transformation Fund.

The Social Sector Transformation Fund supports organisations working in the social and health services sector, including homelessness, housing, disability, youth, health and child and family services.

NSW Upper House MP, Sam Farraway said social services organisations play a pivotal role delivering support to some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

“They’ve had the adapt how they deliver services during the pandemic and this funding will help them invest in improved business processes, technology upgrades and new ways of reaching out to their communities,” he explained.