LIVE AND LOCAL ‘SUNDAY SESH’ A BIG SUCCESS

The ‘Sunday Sesh’ Live and Local event has been hailed a wonderful success. It was held on Sunday, 19 June at the Condobolin Sports Club. Local talent, along with talent from the Central West, performed on the day. “It was great to see some local people give live performing a shot and hopefully this leads to them performing again in our local venues,” Jon Shillito, Lachlan Shire Council’s Director Environment, Tourism, Economic Development explained to the Argus after the first Live and Local initiative on Saturday, 28 May. “It would be great to see others that have a musical interest decide to give live performing a go in the future.”