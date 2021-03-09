LIONS HUNTING FOR PRIDE OF CONDOBOLIN

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Lions Club is urging the local community to become part of the organisation.

They are inviting people of all ages to learn more about how they support the local community at two events during March.

On Saturday, 6 March, members held a meet and greet outside Chamen’s Supa IGA from 10am. However, if you’d like get to know them over lunch, this Sunday, 14 March you can enjoy a free ‘sausage sizzle and soft drinks’ information session at Lions Park on Henry Parkes Way from 12 noon.

“The Club is all about supporting local people,” a press release from Lions Club International said.

“Every time you see a Lions Club member cooking a BBQ, standing at the show gate or any of the many events we support, they are raising money to help the community.

“Over the past few years, as one of the Central West District Lions clubs, we’ve contributed to providing $5 million dollars in flood and drought relief to local farmers. We’ve also supported many local organisations with funding to deliver life-changing services or equipment.

“Whether it’s a hearing-impaired child receiving a cochlear implant or a young person surviving brain cancer after specialist treatment, there’s nothing more rewarding than knowing you were part of making that possible.

“And we’re not “a club of old people”. Our members range from 18 to 90s, and we have a lot of fun making connections while we make a difference. No matter how old you are or where you’re from, if you enjoy helping others and making friends, we’d love to have you as part of our Lions family.

“We need new members to help us keep supporting our community during tough times, and 2020 certainly showed us that things can get even tougher than we imagined. One thing we know for sure is that you’re never alone if you’re a Lion.

“Every Club is independent. We decide how the money we raise is spent, and every cent we raise for charity goes directly to that charity. Our administration costs are covered by a small membership fee that is roughly the cost of a weekly cup of good coffee at your favourite café, and a lot less than a schooner of beer!

“Come and meet us at one of our Saturday session and find out more about the rewarding experience of being a Lion!” the press release concluded.