LIONS AWARENESS DAY SUNDAY 14TH MARCH

David Brangwin and Neil Lambret( Forbes Lion Club) enjoyed some
comradeship while manning the BBQ. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby
Posted By: Hayley
March 25, 2021
The Lions Club of Condobolin, with the support of the Lions District N4 held a “Lions Awareness Day’ on Sunday the 14th of March.
The Condobolin Lions Club has been struggling for membership over the last few years and with the assistance of the District they wanted to make the community aware of the wonderful work the Lions Club do worldwide.
Lions is a rewarding way to help your community, a great team to work with and provides a team that supplies comradeship and commitment to each other.
The organisers were very happy with the turnup on Sunday and everyone had an enjoyable day and learnt what Lions is about.
Hailey Brangwin, Evie Mooney and Lauren Millar enjoyed the BBQ and playing on the equipment at Memorial Park. Image Credit:Kathy Parnaby
Jarell Atkinson helped set up the BBQ for the Lions BBQ with Roger Thomas(Lion Bathurst). Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
Michael Ryan(2nd Vice District and Governor) Peter Mooney(Condobolin Lions President) Roger Thomas(Bathurst MacQuarie Lions Club enjoyed catching up on the awareness day. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
Claire Goodwin (Young Lion Club) George Freudenstein (Young Lions Club) Peter Worthington (Condobolin Lions Club) catching up on the day. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby
David Brangwin, Hailey Brangwin and Linda Brangwin. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.