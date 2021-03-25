LIONS AWARENESS DAY SUNDAY 14TH MARCH

The Lions Club of Condobolin, with the support of the Lions District N4 held a “Lions Awareness Day’ on Sunday the 14th of March.

The Condobolin Lions Club has been struggling for membership over the last few years and with the assistance of the District they wanted to make the community aware of the wonderful work the Lions Club do worldwide.

Lions is a rewarding way to help your community, a great team to work with and provides a team that supplies comradeship and commitment to each other.

The organisers were very happy with the turnup on Sunday and everyone had an enjoyable day and learnt what Lions is about.

AC