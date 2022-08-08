This past weekend, the Western Districts Ladies’ Rose Bowl event was held at the Cobar Bowling and Golf Club.
Over 90 ladies from 18 clubs attended, playing in perfect conditions.
Trundle locals, Lindy Randall and Suellen Taylor represented the town for the weekend.
Lindy brought home the trophy for nearest the pin in C grade.
Source and Image Credit: Trundle Golf Club.
LINDY WINS NEAREST THE PIN IN C GRADE
