LIFELINE FOR WHY LEAVE TOWN PROGRAM

Thanks to a generous $5,000 injection from Evolution Mining, the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce is set to keep its ‘Why Leave Town?’ initiative alive.

The community-led program was designed to answer the question: What do you give the person who has everything? The answer being: A ‘Why Leave Town?’ (WLT) card.

“Why Leave Town?’ cards provided a unique and convenient gifting solution, while also supporting valued local businesses,” Condobolin Chamber of Commerce, WLT coordinator Vicki Hanlon explained.

“Our WLT cards provide visitors and locals with another reason to stick around town.

“Once again, we would like to thank Evolution Mining for their continued support of the Condobolin Community.”

The Why Leave Town Program was established by the Lachlan Shire on behalf of local business and has been partly funded by the Shire and the Chamber.

With the advent of the drought and now Covid 19 the Chamber have struggled to meet the payments and the timely help of Evolution is much appreciated.

By Melissa Blewitt.