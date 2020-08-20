LIBRARY LESSON WITH A DIFFERENCE

Prior to the newly revamped Condobolin Public School Library being opened to students, they held library lessons in the classroom.

Kindergarten to Year Two listened to the story, ‘We’re Stuck’ by Sue DeGenarro, recently.

The book is about several animals that all live in Building 24 but they don’t know each other. One day they all get stuck in the lift and find out that it’s Little Turtle’s birthday.

The other animals start whispering to each other and organise a party in the lift for him.

From that day on life in Building 24 is never the same again.

All students enjoyed making party hats just like the ones Hippo made in the story.