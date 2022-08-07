LEXUS MELBOURNE CUP TOUR VISITS TULLIBIGEAL

Contributed

Tullibigeal Picnic Race Club and the Tullibigeal community enjoyed a rare treat on Tuesday 19th July.

The Victorian Race Club brought the Lexus Melbourne Cup to Tullibigeal Hall for all to see, hold and take photos with. Tullibigeal was the first stop for the tour.

Ray Dummett and Des Gleeson from the Victorian Race Club spoke about the history of the Melbourne Cup. We were treated to High Tea provided by the Tullibigeal Country Women’s Association and a sausage sizzle cooked by the Tullibigeal Football and Netball Club. The Tullibigeal Central School students performed for all those present.

Funds were raised to go towards the 355 Committee which supports the maintenance and management of the Tullibigeal Hall, Cemetery, Pioneer Park and Recreation Grounds.

Thank you to the Lachlan Shire Representatives, Mayor Councillor John Medcalf OAM, Councillor Elaine Bendall and Mr Greg Tory General Manager for attending.

Thank you to everyone who contributed, attended and supported this wonderful Melbourne Cup Tour Event.

Story and Images: Contributed.