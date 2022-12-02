LEST WE FORGET

On Friday, 11 November Condobolin High School Captains Emma Buckland and Corey Herbert attended the RSL LifeCare – William Beech Gardens Remembrance Day Commemorative Service. “They represented our school with pride and spoke with sincerity,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “Following the commemoration, they laid a wreath on our behalf.” ABOVE: Pastor Paul Lukins, Emma Buckland, an RSL LifeCare representative, Corey Herbert and Peter Grimmond. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.