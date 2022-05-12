LESLEY A SPECIAL GUEST AT KIACATOO CWA

Kiacatoo CWA

A lovely day saw only six of us being able to attend the meeting held at the home of Ruth and Bill Worthington.

Nice to have Pam Flowers with us for the day.

Pam has been back in Condo for a few weeks helping her sister Ruth as she has recovered from surgery to her leg. Pam has been a long time member with us.

Ruth and Bill’s back patio was just the place to be on such a lovely day.

Our birthday girl was our wonderful member Aileen Dawson, who has left Condo to take up residence in Tasmania. Happy Birthday Aileen, even though you are far away.

With lunch and the meeting over, it was time to settle back and listen to our special guest speaker, Lesley Crook. With ANZAC Day not too far away, Lesley gave us a very wonderful account of her and her husband’s travels to France and areas close to the war torn areas of World War II. The wonderful photos, map and keepsakes they brought back with them were great to see. Thank you so very much Lesley for this wonderful talk. It was very much enjoyed and appreciated.

Girls, Trish has booked us a table for the June markets to be held early in June at the SRA Hall.

Our meeting on the 10 May is to be held at the Kiacatoo Hall. Please bring your own lunch. After the meeting, we will be going to Sue Stewart’s farm for a look around.

Ruth and Trish with the help of Anna have a display in the window at the Condobolin Newsagency. This year marks our 100 years of CWA in NSW. To mark this milestone, CWA will have celebrations at Randwick during the General Meeting to be held this week in Randwick. Judy J and Colleen have travelled down to attend the meeting. Congratulations CWA for the last 100 years and all the best for the next 100.

Ladies, I hope I have got everything to the paper for you. Meeting at the Kiacatoo Hall, 10 May starting at 12 noon, with lunch then meeting and onto Sue Stewart’s thereafter.

Till we see you then. Bye for now.

Contributed by Kiacatoo CWA Publicity Officer Judy Bell.