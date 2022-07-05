LEKISHA ATTENDS WESTERN NSW REGION TRAINING AWARDS

On Thursday 9th June, Lekisha Kennedy attended the Western NSW Region Training Awards in Mudgee.

The training awards are designed to reward and promote vocational education and training excellence in the region. The event was organised by the Western NSW Skills Development Hub Incorporated in collaboration with the NSW Department of Education.

The awards recognise the achievements of all the finalists and announce the winners of the following categories:

• Apprentice of the Year

• Trainee of the Year

• Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year

• School Based Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

• VET in Schools student of the Year

• Vocational student of the Year

Lekisha was one of five finalists for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year award. But unfortunately didn’t win.

The selected Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year for Western NSW region was Sophia De Vries.

Source: Lake Cargelligo Early Learning Centre and Preschool’s Facebook Page. Image Credit: Lekisha Kennedy.