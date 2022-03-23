LEILANE TO LOSE LOCKS

Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre’s Leilane Donaire is set to lose her lovely locks.

She is looking to make a difference and will chop off 36.5 centimetres of luscious hair on 30 March at 11am.

Her hair will be donated to the Hair with Heart campaign and used to help provide a wig or other vital equipment to a child in need.

She has already raised over $800 and would like the Condobolin community to dig deep for such a great cause.

“I have made the decision to make a difference by cutting and donating my hair to be made into a wig for someone who has lost their hair due to a medical condition,” Leilane said on her Hair with Heart fundraising page.

“Wigs cost families up to $6,000, lasting 1-2 years, meaning families can spend tens of thousands of dollars on the purchase of wigs throughout a child’s youth. By making a donation to Variety – the Children’s Charity, you can help provide a wig or other vital equipment to a child in need. Thank you for helping kids in need.”

The funds raised through Hair with Heart, and the proceeds from the hair donated, support Variety’s grants and programs for kids who are sick, disadvantaged or who have special needs.

Variety provides support for kids who lost their hair due to a medical condition, through grants for wigs, funding the Variety Alopecia Areata Adventure Camp and providing therapy grants.

“Losing your hair can have profound psychological effects, particularly through childhood and adolescence. One specialised wig can cost up to $6,000 and lasts two to three years so the cost is prohibitive for many families. Because of the support from our amazing Hair with Heart community, Variety provides grants for kids across Australia who have lost their hair due to medical conditions such as alopecia, cancer and trichotillomania,” www.hairwithheart.variety.org.au says.

To get involved and help Leilane reach her target please donate here https://hairwithheart.variety.org.au/…/hair-with-heart